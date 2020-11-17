GB people have rejected Opp, says CM Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday congratulated the PTI candidates on their victory in Gilgit-Baltistan election. In a statement, the CM said the voters had reposed their trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan. It also proved the PTI was the most popular party, he said. The people had stood with sincere leadership that transparently delivered to them, he said, adding the collusion of the opposition, aimed at saving the looted money, had also been fully rejected by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. The CM maintained the voters had chosen the PTI because of its immaculate performance and it was also the success of the agenda of introducing change and building a new Pakistan. It proved the success of the transparent governance, he stated. The CM stressed that negative politics of the looters had been buried and the people had shown a mirror to those engaged in useless agitation, the CM concluded.