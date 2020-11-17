National U19 matches end without result

LAHORE: The National Under-19 third-round matches between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad and Balochistan and Northern at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi ended in draw after the third day’s play could not take place due to rain.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shalimar Ground, Islamabad. Central Punjab 160-5, 51 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 66, Mohammad Huraira 40 not out, Sameer Saqib 33; Zeeshan Ahmed 5-49).Result: match drawn

Balochistan v Northern, Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi. Northern 100-3, 21 overs (Abdul Faseeh 40 not out, Kamran Riaz 35; Hikmat Ullah 2-34).

Result: match drawn.