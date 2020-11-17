close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 17, 2020

Ethiopia fighting

World

AFP
November 17, 2020

OSLO: The Nobel Committee that awarded Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the 2019 Peace Prize said on Monday it was "deeply concerned" about fighting in the country and appealed for deescalation.

"The Committee is following developments in Ethiopia closely and is deeply concerned," its secretary Olav Njolstad told AFP. "It reiterates today what it said before, namely that all parties involved share responsibility for halting the escalation of violence and contributing to resolving differences and conflicts by peaceful means."

Latest News

More From World