close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 17, 2020

A fatal illness

Newspost

 
November 17, 2020

Breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer death in women. Even though breast cancer is a serious illness, Pakistani women don’t have much awareness about the disease. A majority of women get to know about this disease when it is in its later stage. This happens because women don’t get their regular screening tests done. The healthcare authorities need to take proper steps to create awareness among the people.

Arooj Masood

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost