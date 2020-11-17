Dealing with smog

When we hear about the arrival of winter, smog is the first thing that comes to our mind. As the weather is getting cooler, the air quality is deteriorating. The atmosphere in Lahore has become so toxic that it is unwise to go out for work or do other activities. The number of people with flu symptoms and cough is increasing rapidly. Also, the rising number of coronavirus patients is also creating an alarming situation. Why do the authorities wait so long to respond to any calamity?

What preventive steps did government officials take to deal with smog? It doesn’t mean that early actions would have eliminated smog. However, if we had taken preventive measures, the air quality would have been improved. It will be the third time that the PTI will have to deal with smog. It is sad to see that it has taken no concrete measures to address the issue.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore