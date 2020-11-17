close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
Illegal hunting

Newspost

 
November 17, 2020

Every year, a large number of migratory species of birds arrive in Pakistan in winter on their way to and from Siberia. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), these birds not only help control the population of insects and some fish species, but also improve habitat for other wildlife. In Pakistan, these guest birds are welcomed with illegal hunting and ruthless poaching. This year too, the birds are being hunted and traded openly in local markets in Sindh. The provincial government should order the relevant authorities to take necessary actions against the people responsible for the illegal hunting and trade of birds. It should impose a ban on illegal hunting.

Ali Gul Leghari

Johi

