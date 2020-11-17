Kings vs Qalandars will be a magnificent game: PCB CEO

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan is excited about the Pakistan Super League’s most-anticipated final between Karachi and Lahore.

Speaking to media in Karachi on Monday, Wasim said Tuesday’s game will be magnificent as arch-rivals, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, come face-to-face in the final.

Wasim said the KK vs LQ match won’t be different than the Manchester United vs Manchester City rivalry. “Everyone in Karachi, Lahore, and the rest of Pakistan will be waiting.” Wasim said the match will take place without crowds in the stands due to coronavirus.

“It is a historic occasion and I am personally saddened that fans won’t be there for this biggest match but we will try to reintegrate fans to stadiums. This will also be a magnificent occasion in Pakistan,” he concluded.