Court orders release of PML-N leader in fraud case

MULTAN: An anti-corruption court (ACC) on Monday ordered the release of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, and dismissed Anti-Corruption Establishment’s (ACE) application for physical remand in a case of illegal occupation of a property.

According to the prosecution, the ACE arrested Malik Abdul Ghaffar on November 14 and put an application with the ACC for 14-day physical remand for the recovery of Rs 1.4 million from him and his partner stamp vendor.

The Special Judge of ACC Multan Division Asif Majeed Awan said the court is of the firm view that the FIR (First Information Report) was registered in violation of law and the early arrest of the accused was also a violation of rules. He dismissed the application of physical remand and ordered the release of the PML-N leader.

The Judge ordered that the application of the deputy commissioner Multan for inquiry shall be deemed pending with the ACE Punjab Director General who may order further proceedings of preliminary inquiry in accordance with law to proceed further.