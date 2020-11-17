ACE Punjab to probe 37 politicians on fraud charges

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of the Punjab decided on Monday to launch an investigation into the activities of 37 politicians, Geo News reported.

Presiding over a meeting, ACE Punjab’s Director General Gohar Nafees said the department will also probe sitting MPAs and MNAs as some of them had been accused of occupying government lands through illegal means.

“Some MPAs and MNAs have also allegedly damaged the national kitty by carrying out fraudulent activities in different projects,” Nafees said, adding: “To that end, the ACE Punjab has approved an investigation into the activities of several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders — including Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Asif and Rana Mubashir.

Sources told Geo News that other politicians, who had been nominated in the ACE list, include Malik Mohammad Afzal Hinjra, Malik Mohammad Ajmal Hinjra, Mian Riaz, Ibadullah Khan, Rana Muhammad Azeem, Ashraf Abbas Dogar, Riaz Goraya, Mian Zulfiqar, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Sohail Shaukat Butt and Ghazali Saleem Butt.

“The cases are being registered in the light of concrete evidence and those involved are being arrested,” Nafees said. A day ago, the ACE wing in Multan arrested former PML-N