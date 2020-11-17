Federal capital blocked off over anti-France protest

ISLAMABAD: Authorities sealed off a major road into the capital Islamabad for a second day on Monday as a religious party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), held fresh anti-France protests.

A rally in Rawalpindi which attracted up to 5,000 people on Sunday spilled over into Monday, with around a thousand protesters gathered at the roadblock preventing them from entering the capital.

Commuters faced lengthy delays on alternative routes into the city. Mobile phone services were restored around lunchtime on Monday, after being suspended for more than 24 hours to prevent rally organisers from coordinating with each other.

Pakistan has seen small and scattered protests over the past few weeks in response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent controversial remarks on Islam. Pakistan has lodged a complaint with France over what it called a “systematic Islamophobic campaign” in the European nation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the French president of attacking the Muslim faith and urged Islamic countries to work together to counter what he called growing repression

in Europe.Sunday’s march was organised by hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, whose party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), is known for violent protests over the issue.