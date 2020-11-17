Pakistan bans public rallies to ‘slow down second Covid-19 wave’

ISLAMABAD: Citing fourfold surge in coronavirus cases in a fortnight, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday slapped a ban on political rallies and other large public gatherings and also barred indoor wedding ceremonies across the country in a bid to “slow down the second wave of Covid-19”.

While a decision regarding closure of schools was put off for a week and linked to results after monitoring of virus cases at educational institutions. The announcement came as the country recorded more than 2,000 fresh virus cases and 19 deaths in 24 hours. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also tested positive for Covid-19.

The decisions were taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and attended by ministers and senior officials. After the meeting, the Prime Minister in a televised message to the nation said the ban on public gatherings was meant for public safety in view of a strong resurgence of the coronavirus. He said the government itself would not be holding any public gatherings and the same restriction applied on others as well.

He mentioned that the recent electioneering campaign by the political parties in Gilgit-Baltistan resulted in increased number of positive Covid-19 cases. He said if the cases were recorded spreading from schools, the same would be closed with extended winter vacations, and the summer vacations would be reduced to manage the academic calendar.

The Prime Minister said the meeting decided to allow outdoor weddings with guests not exceeding 300 and made it necessary for all to wear masks throughout the event. About restaurants, he advised the people to prefer places with outdoor seating in order to maintain proper distancing.

He said the second wave of coronavirus had hit many countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom that had started imposing lockdowns. In Pakistan, he said, the situation remained under control during the first wave, however expressed concern that the cases multiplied four times in the last two weeks with death toll touching 25 a day.

Khan said the government was constantly monitoring the Covid-19 cases in the provinces. He appealed to the nation to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to slow down the spread of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister warned that ignoring the SOPs could lead to a situation like in June where the number of coronavirus had increased significantly. He stressed that the use of face mask in public was the easiest mode to control Covid-19, which would also lessen pressure on hospitals and paramedics dealing with the challenge.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan earlier emerged successful in the fight against coronavirus due to unified efforts of the nation and the government. He urged the people to demonstrate the same spirit for the safety of their own health and of their dear ones. He said the volunteers of Tiger Force would be engaged to ensure SOPs compliance by general public.