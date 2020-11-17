DC for strict monitoring of anti-dengue measures

FAISALABAD: A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held at the DC Office here on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. ADCG Umar Maqbool, DHA CEO Mushtaq Sipra, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Aurangzeb and other officers from different departments attended the meeting. The DC directed the ACs for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meeting on regular basis and reviewed the performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue. He said that the officers of concerned departments should be active in field to achieve the desire results of the anti-dengue campaign. He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily. He cleared that the carelessness and dereliction from duties should not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard.