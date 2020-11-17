Man shot dead

FAISALABAD: A man was shot dead over enmity outside the District Courts here on Monday. Reportedly, Noman of Chak 19/JB had come to the District Courts for hearing in a case. On the day of the incident, his rival Shan along with his accomplices allegedly shot him dead. Police arrested the alleged killer.

CORONA CLAIMS TWO MORE LIVES: Two more corona patients died at the Isolation Ward of the Allied Hospital here on Monday. Najma Bibi of Guru Nanakpura (Faisalabad) and Shabbir Ahmad of Pindi Bhattian died at the hospital. Meanwhile, 10 more persons tested corona positive.