DC asks MS to improve hospital affairs

JHANG: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monday directed the MS district headquarters (DHQ) hospital to improve hospital affairs.

Taking notice of a protest of attendants of a patient about misbehaviour of medics at the hospital, DC Tahir Wattoo asked the MS to probe the issue. The DC was told that last night a woman was admitted to the gynaecology ward of the DHQ in serious condition and the patient was crying with pain but no one attended her. The DC was apprised that when he attendants protested a nurse came and started misbehaving with the attendants and the patient and threatened the patient of discharging from the hospital.

Reportedly, patients of rural areas are normally checked and treated by trainee doctors and student nurses during night time. The DC assured the protesters that strict action will be taken against the responsible staff.

MS Dr Irtaza Hassnain said in the light of the directives of the DC, Addl MS and Superintendent Nursing have been directed to ensure attendance of doctors and nurses as per their duty rosters.

He said the head of the Gynaecology Department has also been directed to furnish a detailed report on the subordinate staff as well as their conduct with patients.