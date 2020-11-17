ANP leader expects power show on 22nd

PESHAWAR: A leader of the Awami National Party and former candidate for NA-29 Arbab Kamal Ahmad has said the November 22 rally will be a massive power show by the opposition parties against the government.

Talking to The News, he said the people of the country were going through the worst time in the last many years due to the unprecedented price hike of food items, medicines and devaluation of the rupee. He said the people were fed up with the government which had miserably failed to address the basic issues of the public.

Edwardes College BoGs meeting postponed again

The meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs), Edwardes College Peshawar, which was scheduled to take place at the Governor’s House, was postponed for the second time due to absence of representatives of the Lahore Diocesan Trust Association.

An official handout said the meeting was scheduled as per the directives of the Supreme Court to discuss the administrative, financial and other affairs of the institution. The association regretted that it’s representative could not attend the meeting despite an official invitation well in time. The meeting was postponed despite the fact that all other BoGs members were available. The BoGs is a relevant and authentic forum to take decisions in all affairs of the institution.

Encroachments removed

The district administration together with the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Monday carried out an operation against encroachments in Karkhano markets. Up to 30 shops and cabins built illegally on the public property outside commercial markets were dismantled. As many as 400 illegal structures had been removed from Karkhano markets a couple of months ago but shopkeepers had again encroached upon public property which warranted the fresh action.

Obituary

Arbab Khwaja Muhammad Khan of Kankola passed away on Monday and he was laid to rest in ancestral graveyard.

The deceased was the father of Dr Khursheed Ahmed, Dr Farooq Ahmed, Engineer Arbab Waheed Ahmed and Engineer Maaz Ahmed. Arbab Khwaja Muhammad (late) was a cousin of Prof Arbab Farmanullah Jan and brother-in-law of Prof Arbab Rifaqat Ali. Qul will be held in the Kankola village, Charsadda Road, tomorrow (Wednesday).