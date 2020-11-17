MC tenants observe strike against shops’ auction

BUREWALA: Municipal Corporation tenants Monday observed a shutter down strike against the auction of their shops. The protesters also took out a rally and staged a sit-in outside the MC office. The tenants protested when the MC officials completed the auction process of 32 shops under the lease system. Before the auction traders led by Markazi Anjuman Tajraan president Haji Muhammad Jameel Bhatti, Grocery Association president Rao Noor Mohammad, Rao Khalil Ahmed and other traders protested against the auction. Hundreds of traders closed their shops in protest. Anjuman-e-Tajiran district president Muhammad Jamil Bhatti requested appealed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) to halt the auction as tenants were doing business for a long time without auctioning.

He also said the case is also pending in the Supreme Court. AC Kamran Bashir Dogar and auction committee Chief Officer Municipal Corporation along with Rao Muhammad Ali, Tehsildar Shahid Nawab Khan, ADLG Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed and TOR Muhammad Waqas completed the auction of 32 shops in the first phase through an open bidding. Lawmakers Chaudhry Faqir Arain and Sardar Khalid Mehmood Dogar also attended the sit-in of the traders.