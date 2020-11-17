160 drug peddlers held

HARIPUR: Police have arrested 160 drug peddlers and recovered 170kg of charas and 15kg of heroin in a campaign, said Regional Police Officer Hazara Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman on Monday.

Talking to media persons, the official said that drug control and prevention of drug addiction had always been a challenge for the police.Hazara Police have launched Drug-Free Hazara campaign last week.

He said that owing to multiple reasons, the objective remained unachieved in the past and the families of drug addicts and society at large had suffered a lot. However, on the frequent requests from general public and support of his force, he has embarked on a plan to take on the criminals involved in drug business through a division-wide anti-drug drive.