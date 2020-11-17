CM’s directives fall flat: Swat admin fails to clear snow from roads

MINGORA: Despite directives by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Swat district administration has failed to clear the main Bahrain-Kalam Road and other link roads in upper Swat from the snow that has cut off these areas from downtowns.

The heavy snowfall that started on Saturday and continued till Monday morning had blocked the main Bahrain-Kalam Road and link roads in upper parts of the Swat districts including the Kalam-Mataltan Road, Kalam-Utror Road, etc. Besides local residents, hundreds of tourists who had come from downtowns, mostly from Punjab, were stuck up in Kalam due to heavy snowfall and closure of the roads. The chief minister had nominated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly from upper Swat, Sharafat Ali, to coordinate with the district administration to get the road cleared from the snow, but he failed to mobilise the administration.

Residents in Kalam were heard complaining that their MPA was too weak to talk to the Swat deputy commissioner and remind him of his responsibilities. People believed that the deputy commissioner had developed good terms with the brother of the chief minister and was using that connection well. According to them, rather than serving the people and resolving their problems, the deputy commissioner preferred to appease the brother of the chief minister. On Monday, traffic remained jam between Kalam to Asriat village (10 kilometres) and dozens of vehicles were stranded in the snow. Assistant commissioner of Bahrain subdivision managed to reach Kalam but he told people he had no machinery to get the road reopened.