President honours KPCTA DG for tourism promotion

PESHAWAR: President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi on Monday conferred award on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Director General, Kamran Ahmad Afridi.

A press release said the senior official was awarded at the concluding ceremony of Lok Virsa 2020 in Islamabad. The award was given as a token of acknowledgement of his performance and the KP-CTA efforts for highlighting and promoting the KP’s rich culture and tourism potential at the 10-day expo. The KP-CTA had established the KP Pavilion that contained 30 stalls at the Lok Virsa where cultural and traditional handicrafts and tourism potential of the province were showcased. The mega event is arranged every year in November at Lok Virsa in collaboration with the provincial cultural pavilions of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The event is a common platform for all Pakistani artisans, folk artistes, folk musicians and other performers to participate and display their creative arts. The festival makes efforts to revive, preserve and explore folklores, local arts and handicrafts in the country.