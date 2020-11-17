We couldn’t execute our plans: Tahir

KARACHI: Multan Sultans key bowler Imran Tahir on Sunday night said that they could not execute their plans which cost them the game against Lahore Qalandars.

“In batting we did not deliver and in bowling runs were leaked towards the end,” ,” Imran told a post-match news conference. “We had been playing well but a gap came because of Covid,” said the South African leg-spinner.

Multan Sultans were downed by Lahore Qalandars by 25 runs in the second eliminator of the HBL PSL-5 here at the National Stadium on Sunday night. “There is no excuse as a professional. Multan Sultans management provided us with all facilities and managed practice sessions but we could not perform on the day. But still I think we played good cricket,” Tahir said.

He rated PSL as a fantastic league. “PSL and IPL have the same standard. Here grounds are a bit smaller and as a bowler I feel that is a difference,” Tahir said. “Besides this, the standard of the PSL is fantastic, pitches are very good, ball comes on to the bat. There were some slow tracks but I think it’s a very very good league,” he said.

“I am thankful to the people of Pakistan and so are the other overseas players who praise the league. When we come here we enjoy a lot,” Tahir said. “I would like to come back and play for Multan because Multan have given me my first opportunity. I love the batch and I love the people around Multan Sultans. Hopefully I would come back to Multan again,” he said.