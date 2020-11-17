National U19 matches end without result

LAHORE: The National Under-19 third-round matches between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad and Balochistan and Northern at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi ended in draw after the third dayâ€™s play could not take place due to rain.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shalimar Ground, Islamabad. Central Punjab 160-5, 51 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 66, Mohammad Huraira 40 not out, Sameer Saqib 33; Zeeshan Ahmed 5-49).Result: match drawn

Balochistan v Northern, Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi. Northern 100-3, 21 overs (Abdul Faseeh 40 not out, Kamran Riaz 35; Hikmat Ullah 2-34).

Result: match drawn.