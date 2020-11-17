APR awarded

KARACHI: Asiatic Public Relations Network (Pvt) Ltd (APR), established 28 years ago and one of the pioneers of PR agency in Pakistan, has been named the Best PR Agency in Pakistan by APAC Insider for its annual Business Awards 2020, of the seven agencies that were evaluated, a statement said on Monday.

APR was selected for this award after an independent evaluation conducted by APAC Insider’s judges’ panel, through publically available information and based on APAC Insider’s rigorous internal vetting, it added.

The extensive research and judging process is driven by merit and centered around an in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer.

Awardees must demonstrate expertise within their field, dedication to customers’ service and a commitment to promoting excellence. This approach enforces APAC Insider's stance that victors are not determined by popularity of votes, but by their contributions to their industry, it said.