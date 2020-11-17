Power generation licence sought

KARACHI: The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking generation licence for its enriched uranium-based power plant of 1,145MW to be setup in Karachi, a statement said on Monday.

The plant is expected to achieve commercial operations by March 2022, it added. Construction of two nuclear power plants, K-2 and K-3 based on Chinese ACP1000 concept started in August 2015 and May 2016, close to the KANUPP site in the outskirts of Karachi city.

ACP1000 is the state-of-the-art 1,100MW, Gen-III design. The units are also under IAEA safeguard since March 2017, it said.

K-Electric Limited (KEL) was already in negotiations with the relevant stakeholders for import of 500MW from the under-construction nuclear power plants, KANUPP II & III and, if this additional 500MW is made available to KE, the power utility stands ready to invest in interconnections to evacuate that power to replace the remaining inefficient power plants.

Nuclear power plants are reliable having high availability and capacity factor, relatively environment-friendly and provide sustainability of electricity price having low share of fuel costs, the statement said. The share of nuclear energy in Pakistan’s generation mix stands at around 5 percent, producing power at an average cost of Rs9/kWh, it added.