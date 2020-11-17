Global stocks surge on Moderna vaccine news

London: Major stock markets surged higher on Monday after Moderna announced its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 94.5 percent effective according to early trial results, sparking fresh hope of a return to normality, dealers said.

"This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna´s chief executive.

European equities accelerated gains on the news, which came a week after Pfizer and BioNTech sparked a stock market boom by announcing that their Covid-19 vaccine candidate had proven 90 percent effective.

In afternoon trading, London stocks were up by 2.0 percent. In the eurozone, Frankfurt added 1.3 percent and Paris soared by 2.4 percent, while Madrid and Milan jumped 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Wall Street stocks rose in early trade following upbeat news on a coronavirus vaccine and merger announcements in the banking and retail industries. About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.2 percent at 29,828.59.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 3,611.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 percent to 11,890.44. Analysts said sentiment was further boosted by announcements that Spain´s BBVA would sell its US unit to PNC Financial Services for $11.6 billion, and The Home Depot´s plan to acquire wholesaler HD Supply Holdings for $8 billion.

Major economic releases this week include retail sales, housing starts for October and earnings from Walmart.

Oil prices also shot higher. "Just as their initial dose of vaccine bullishness appeared to be waning, the markets got another injection of good news this Monday," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell told AFP.

"One-upping BioNTech and Pfizer, Moderna has claimed its preparation is nearly ´95 percent effective´ after a trial involving 30,000 Americans.

"As with Pfizer, there is still a way to go before Moderna´s vaccine is approved. However, investors were only thinking about the long-term, flashing forward to the end of this nightmare." World oil prices soared by more than 3.5 percent as the Moderna news stoked hopes of a recovery in energy demand.

Stock markets were already staging a rally on bright economic data and last week´s Pfizer vaccine as they waited on Moderna´s expected announcement.

Equities also bounded higher after US President-elect Joe Biden´s team pledged not to impose an economically damaging nationwide lockdown to contain the virus, which has now infected more than 11 million Americans

In addition, traders cheered the signing of the world´s biggest free-trade deal by 15 Asia-Pacific countries -- including Japan and China -- that covers about a third of the world´s gross domestic product.

"The recent growth points towards the fact that Asia is now well and truly on the path to recovery, with China in particular, showing great resilience as Beijing revealed its factory output had risen faster than expected,"said Sun Global Investments head Mihir Kapadia.

In Asia, Tokyo jumped more than two percent on news that the world´s third biggest economy had surged out of recession in the third quarter, growing by a forecast-beating five percent owing to a pick-up in domestic demand and exports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 2.05 percent, or 521.06 points, at 25,906.93, while the broader Topix index gained 1.68 percent, or 28.59 points, to 1,731.81. Shortly before the opening bell, government figures suggested Japan´s economy exited recession in the third quarter, with its GDP growing a better-than-expected 5.0 percent thanks to a rise in domestic demand and exports -- signs of recovery after a record contraction.

The Tokyo bourse was also lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes for further economic stimulus in the United States under the new administration.

Hong Kong stocks started the week on a positive note Monday, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record close on Wall Street fuelled by hopes over a coronavirus vaccine.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.86 percent, or 224.81 points, to 26,381.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.11 percent, or 36.86 points, to 3,346.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China´s second exchange rose 0.93 percent, or 21.16 points, to 2,289.82.