The cheetah, the tortoise, the hare, and the snail

LAHORE: Four elected governments that ruled Pakistan in the 21st century failed to bring transparency in the state affairs; though the first three performed better than the incumbents.

Economic growth during regimes primarily led by Shaukat Aziz (as finance and prime minister) performed well. This government successfully handled the devastation caused by the earthquake that leveled the northern areas of the country.

The GDP growth during its tenure was the best in the last two decades. However this government lost its grip on the economy in its last year. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government that followed in 2008 faced several challenges. The global recession peaked at the start of its tenure.

The oil prices also hit historic high in its first three years. Southern Punjab and Sindh were hit by floods for two year. Balochistan and Khyber Packhtunkhwa faced flash floods due to unusual rains. The GDP growth nosedived to around 1 percent in its first year.

High inflation was accompanied by substantial devaluation of the rupee. The growth picked up very slowly and by the end of its tenure it reached 3 percent of the GDP. It was during the last year of this government when the exports exceeded $25 billion for the only time in our history. The economic growth was slowly going up at the end of its tenure, reaching 3 percent in 2012-13. Development work remained neglected during the tenure of the PPP government.

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N government inherited an economy that was slowly reviving. This government accelerated the pace of growth and by the end of its tenure had taken the growth to a high of 5.8 percent with prediction of higher growth in years to come. It successfully implemented the first phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. It established the first LNG terminal in the country through the private sector. It connected major parts of the country through the motorway network.

This government enjoyed the advantage of low crude oil prices during its first three years. It also kept rupee value stable in its five-year term. On the negative side it braved 126 days long siege of Islamabad in its second year and regular protest marches by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PML-N became the first government that completed a full IMF program. The prices of essential items remained stable during this period. Development work during its tenure broke all previous works.

The PTI government was extremely lucky that the crude oil prices plummeted to historic low in the first year of its tenure that provided a substantial relief in the import bill. The crude oil prices remained low during most of its second year.

The prices remained range-bound at $50 for a while but are now again declining. The decline in crude oil and other commodities rates was not accompanied by decline in inflation. The inflation in fact remained in double-digit during most PTI tenure. Food inflation continued rising for 27 months under the rule of this government. The exports remained stagnant. The large-scale industries posted decent growth in its third year. In the first two years the economy plummeted to its lowest possible level. More than a million jobs were lost when COVID-19 hit the country. Poverty increased sharply. Continuous increase in food prices has eaten all the savings of the lower middle class.

The rupee declined to historic low of Rs168 against the dollar, but recovered Rs10 in the past one month. The exports remained stagnant. The revenue collection always remained much below targets.

The silver lining is substantial rise in remittances when they are declining sharply in other economies. The government is not seen anywhere as far as controlling the prices is concerned.

The government is feeling heat from opposition for the last two months after ruling without any protest against its bad governance. The development of infrastructure has almost stopped. The PTI government has taken more loans in its 27 months of rule than any other past regime.

To its credit this government handled the novel coronavirus pandemic better than most other countries. To its discredit it could not sustain the consistent five-year growth inherited from its predecessor. The net growth in the first two in fact has been negative. The budget deficit has remained unsustainable at over 8 percent in the first two years.