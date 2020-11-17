close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

Gold rates down Rs100/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs100tola to Rs112,550/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price declined Rs87 to Rs96,493, it added. In the international market; however, gold rates increased $2 to $1,892/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased Rs20 to Rs1,220/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also rose Rs17.15 to Rs1,045.95, it added.

