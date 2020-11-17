Rupee firm

KARACHI: The rupee ended firm against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said. The local currency closed at 158.17 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 158.16.

In the open market, the rupee also weakened to end at 158.30 against the dollar. It had settled at 158.10 on Friday. “We saw some dollar demand, but dollar conversions helped the rupee stay stable against the greenback during the session,” a currency dealer said.

“The market is pricing in a steady trend in the rupee’s value in the coming sessions because of higher debt repayments. The rupee is expected to hover around 158 level in the near-term.” However, most bank treasuries and traders expect the rupee to trade in the ranges of 159 and 161 by the end of this year.

By contrast, some players anticipate a further strengthening in the exchange rate. They foresee the rupee to appreciate to 154/dollar till the end of December. There are considerable inflows due to remittances, Roshan Digital Account, unwinding of retail dollar investment and forward sale by exporters. However, the repayments of approximately $2 billion and potential return of loans taken to bolster reserves could put pressure on the rupee.