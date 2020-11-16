PPP says observers were not allowed to monitor elections

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman Sunday said some election observers were not allowed to monitor Gilgit-Baltistan elections. “There were more than 600 members of the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) monitoring the elections, but some have been removed from the polling stations,” she said while talking to media. Sherry Rehman said members of Fafen shoudl have been given full access and all observers should have been allowed inside during the counting of votes as their absence created more questions and controversy. She said it is also important that the Election Commission takes strict action. She said that the people who came to cast their votes came to know that their votes were already cast through postal ballot. “It is concerning and the PPP has informed the Election Commission, but did not receive any answer,” she said. The PPP leader said it is unacceptable how women were restricted from using their right to vote. Such acts only damage the credibility of these elections.