‘Agri, research institutions should work together to uplift agri sector’

FAISALABAD: All agricultural and research institutions should make collaborated efforts to uplift the agriculture sector and solve the problems of the farmers, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a six-member delegation of the farmers of Sindh. He said that the UAF scientists were collaborating with the farmers of all the provinces to promote the modern trends that would help address the issue of food insecurity and increase the per acre production. He said that Pakistan’s per acre yield was lower than that of the developed countries. He said that the UAF along with the IBA Sukkur had launched a four-year BS programme. He said that a training workshop was organised for the farmers of Balochistan at the UAF.