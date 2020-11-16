Four booked for abducting, blackmailing girl

GUJRANWALA: Satellite Town police registered a case against four accused, including three women, on the charges of kidnapping and blackmailing a girl. Anam, a resident of Ali Park, gave an application to the police, alleging that accused Nasreen, Shama, Warda and Zulifqar kidnapped her from the market and took her to a house where they captured her naked pictures. She also alleged that the accused persons had taken Rs 3.4 million and three blank cheques from her.

TWO DIE ON ROAD: Two people died in as many road accidents here. Abdullah, 24, was going on a motorcycle when a truck hit him, killing him on the spot. Faisal was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley at Gakhar Mandi.