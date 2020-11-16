Four booked for abducting, blackmailing girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Satellite Town police registered a case against four accused, including three women, on the charges of kidnapping and blackmailing a girl. Anam, a resident of Ali Park, gave an application to the police, alleging that accused Nasreen, Shama, Warda and Zulifqar kidnapped her from the market and took her to a house where they captured her naked pictures. She also alleged that the accused persons had taken Rs 3.4 million and three blank cheques from her.
TWO DIE ON ROAD: Two people died in as many road accidents here. Abdullah, 24, was going on a motorcycle when a truck hit him, killing him on the spot. Faisal was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley at Gakhar Mandi.