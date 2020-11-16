Sindhi nationalist parties stage protest against PIDA

KARACHI: Thousands of protesters belonging to Sindhi nationalist political parties staged a demonstration outside the Governor's House here on Sunday against the controversial Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance. The protesters demanded to withdraw from the move which, according to them, was tantamount to breaching the sovereignity of the province. The protest was called by the Sindh Action Committee, which is a collection of nationalist political parties, including Sindh United Party, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz and Jiye Sindh Mahaz among others. They demanded of the government to summon a session of the Council of Common Interests over the issue and warned that if the ordinance was not taken back, then they will expand their protest campaign across the province. SAC leader Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah said the federal government's policy to take over the Buddo and Bundal islands, which belonged to Sindh, was in violation of the Constitution and would kill livelihoods of fishermen on a large scale. STPP leader Qadir Magsi said the people of province had rejected the PIDA Ordinance and will take to streets from Karachi to Kashmore if the government did not withdraw it. He said that the move amounted to snatching Sindh from Sindhis. Others who spoke included JSQM leader Sanan Qureshi, SUP leader Syed Zain Shah and JSM leader Riaz Chandio. Earlier, the SAC passed a resolution demanding of the federal government to withdraw the PIDA Ordinance, settle the ownership of islands in CCI session, include them Deh Surveys Revenue Record and release political prisoners.