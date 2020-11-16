Awareness level about corona shows surge

ISLAMABAD: A new Ipsos poll on Worsening COVID 19 realities and diminishing threat perceptions has revealed that after remaining stagnant for the last six months, awareness level regarding coronavirus has shown a surge amid increase in new positive cases.

Awareness level has increased to 92 percent, while only 9 percent people are shown unaware about the virus.

The survey showed that after achieving ever lowest figures in September, threat perception of COVID-19 has suddenly risen sharply across all levels. 35 percent respondents each felt they were personally and as a family threatened, 34 percent said they as a community were threatened and 43 percent said Pakistan was threatened by corona.

Pakistanis have expressed high trust (69 percent) in local news channels and religious centres for COVID-19 updates and negligible trust in social media (1 percent).

The survey revealed that parents’ concerns regarding sending their children seem to be rebounding now across Pakistan.

During the last survey, 90 percent parents were satisfied while sending their children to schools, but this ratio has decreased by 39 percent and stands at 51 percent now.

20 percent more Pakistanis fear second corona wave, since August - mainly due to non-compliance of preventive measures and SOPs are not being implemented effectively.

Half of the Pakistanis are optimistic that vaccine for the cure of coronavirus will be available to them before the end of 2020.

There has been 25 percent increase in the acceptance of vaccine, 3 in 5 are now eager to get themselves vaccinated. There have been mixed responses by people who would not take vaccines; side effects on top.