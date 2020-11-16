Corona danse macabre intensifies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 32 deaths from corona in last 24 hours with the positive cases tally surging to 356,904. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 7,141 here on Sunday.According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,443 persons tested positive in last 24 hours. The countrywide death rate is two percent.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients has reached 90.6 percent. As many as 811 patients recovered during the last 24 hours countrywide.

There are 1,377 critical patients in the country while the number of active patients is 26,538.

According to NCOC, Sindh province is at the top in number of deaths, recovery of patients and number of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the Punjab province has gained top position in the active coronavirus cases.

On the other hand, Islamabad is at number three in terms of active coronavirus cases. There are 3,465 active coronavirus patients in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, 9,766 active coronavirus patients are present in Punjab, 9,583 active patients in Sindh, 1 857 active patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 420 active coronavirus patients in Balochistan, 1,285 active patients in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 162 active patients in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A total of 154,738 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,993 in Punjab, 41,990 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23,994 in Islamabad, 16,393 in Balochistan, 5,349 in Azad Kashmir and 4,447 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,738 individuals have lost their life in Sindh, 2,471 in Punjab, 1,309 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 255 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 119 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,921,050 coronavirus tests and 39,410 in last 24 hours. Around 323,225 patients have recovered countrywide while 1,377 patients are in critical condition.