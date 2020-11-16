CCPO Lahore held an open kutchery at Green Town police station

CCPO orders arrest of two cops

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: The CCPO held an open kutchery at the Green Town police station for the welfare of citizens oppressed by Qabza mafia.

He reprimanded several investigating officers for poor investigations and ordered the arrest of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Naveed and ASI Ayub of Harbanspura police station for not properly handling a case against qabza mafia. A case was registered against both the officers. Show cause notices were also issued to ASI Akbar of Shahdara police station, Mubarak of Badami Bagh police station, ASI Sabir Nasir of Qila Gujar Singh police station and ASI Muhammad Hussain of Factory Area police station. A man who presented a false application to the CCPO was also arrested.