Ulema delegation meet Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: An Ulema delegation headed by N-League MPA Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Sunday.

The delegation included Riaz Sultan-ul-Hassan Shah, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain and Peer Akhtar Rasool Qadri and others.

They inquired after the health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and led special prayers for his early and complete recovery.

MPA Jalil Sharaqpuri said Almighty Allah may bless Pervaiz Elahi for raising voice for Tahaffuz-e-Islam Bill.

He said Ch Pervaiz Elahi is the only political leader who got the legislation passed from Punjab Assembly and immediate ban imposed on indecent books containing humiliating material and got these books confiscated from the market.

Thanking the Ulema, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said there will be no compromise on blasphemy and sectarianism.