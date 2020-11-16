14-year-old girl burnt to death

SUKKUR: In the Jam Sahib city of Nawabshah, a man kidnapped and burnt to death a 14-year-old girl Nimra Rind.

Mukhtiar Rind, the father, and Guddi, the mother, said their daughter was kidnapped from their house in village Mir Hassan Rind and her burnt body was later found from a field.

Police sources claimed it was an apparently a simple case of Karo-Kari and

the family members of the girl were behind the incident. Police sources confirmed it was not a case of rape and they had completed investigation by investigating the CDR of phone calls. They added the force would arrest the suspect soon.