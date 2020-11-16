Winter’s first rain beneficial for wheat sowing, other crops

LAHORE: Winter’s first widespread rain has provided direly needed moisture for sowing of wheat and other Rabi crops.

The rain brought smiles especially on the faces of farmers of rain-fed arid zone where about 10 percent of total wheat is cultivated besides plantation of most of black gram crop. The growers are eagerly waiting for rain spell as dry conditions have been haunting them for the last two months. This rainfall is said to be beneficial for the sowing of wheat and black gram crops in the rain-fed areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan.

Following penetration of Westerly weather system in upper and western parts of the country from Friday, rain has been recorded till Sunday evening in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad Capital Territory, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Sindh.

Besides intense rain in Malam Jabba (87mm), Dir (84mm), Kalam (79mm), Saidu Sharif (74mm) and Peshawar (42mm), the southern districts of KP including Bannu (16mm) and DI Khan (07mm) received good amount of rain.

In Punjab, rain has been recorded at Attock (42mm), Lahore (27mm), Rawalpindi (17mm), Sialkot (17 mm, Gujranwala, Narowal (15mm), Okara (11mm), Kasur, Chakwal (10mm), Sahiwal (8mm), Joharabad, Bhakkar (5mm), Jhang, Hafizabad, Noorpur Thal, Khanewal (4mm) and Gujrat, Jhelum and Layyah (3mm). In Balochistan, according to Met office, rain was reported at Chaman (25mm), Pishin, Ziarat (10mm), Quetta (5mm) and Zhob (3mm). Season’s first snowfall also covered upper parts of the country. More than three feet snow (38 inches) of snow recorded at Kalam, 1.2 ft in Malamjabba, 0.3 ft in Chitral and 0.1 ft in Dir.