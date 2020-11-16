Taekwondo C’ship concludes in S Waziristan

WANA: The First IGFC South National Taekwondo Championship concluded in South Waziristan district on Sunday.

Athletes from all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad, participated in the event. After the restoration of peace in Waziristan region, special measures are being taken in the collaboration with FC Headquarters South to provide sports activities to the youth and citizens of the merged areas. The taekwondo championship was held at Cadet College, Spinkai where the sector commander-south was chief guest while MPA Hafiz Issamuddin, Commandant Gomal Scouts, civil and military officials were also present. A large number of students and tribal elders witnessed the taekwondo matches. More than 200 players participated in the championship.

Talking to media, the players from other areas said that peace had been established in the region due to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army, FC South and tribal elders. At the end of the ceremony, the prizes were distributed among the players.