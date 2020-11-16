KP receives rain, snowfall in hilly areas on 2nd day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a chilly weather on Sunday as several parts of the province, including the provincial metropolis, received rain while hilly regions saw snowfall.

It rained intermittently in Peshawar, bringing the temperature down. The rainfall disrupted the routine life in the capital city as most people preferred to remain indoors while traffic was thin on roads.

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan valley received a heavy snowfall which blocked the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road to traffic. “We have started clearing snow from the MNJ to provide a safe passage to tourists coming into and going out of the Kaghan valley,” Mazhar Hussain Shah, the KDA deputy director, told reporters.

The snowfall, which started on Saturday evening, continued intermittently the entire day on Sunday, making the weather cold in the valley and rest of the district. The KDA heavy machinery was moved in to clear the MNJ Road after it had been blocked at Rajwal and other parts of the valley because of the heavy snowfall. The official said tourists had been stranded in the valley after the snowfall. They were moved to respective destinations after the MNJ Road was cleared of snow. Hassan Deen, the chairman of the hoteliers association in the Kaghan valley, said though the weather in the valley was highly delightful but even then police were restricting the entry of the tourists to the valley.

The hoteliers body chief, who had served hundreds of tourists stranded because of the cloudburst and blockade of the MNJ Road last year in the Basal area near the Babusar Top and provided them with meals free of cost, said the winter tourism could become possible this year despite snowfall because of the effective response by the KDA.

ABBOTTABAD: Thandiyani, Ayubia, Nathiagali, Donga Gali, Changla Gali and other hilly areas continued to receive the first chunk of snowfall with rain which was started on Saturday.

At least one feet snow was recorded in the Galiyat and Thandiyani with heavy rain in Abbottabad and surrounding areas, resulting the below freezing point temperature in the area.

Due to chilly weather, the pressure of the gas dropped in most parts of the city, resulting in acute problems for the housewives to prepare meals and carry out other cooking.

People demanded the district administration to issue schedule for closing and opening of CNG stations to provide relief to the citizens as gas pressure is dropped in morning and evening time and people face lot of problems for breakfast and dinner.

SWAT: The Swat valley received rain and snowfall on Sunday. There was three feet snowfall in Kalam, Malam Jabba and other upper parts of the valley.

The tourists faced difficulties in moving from different parts of the tourist resorts. The local people were confined to homes because of the harsh weather.

SHANGLA: The Shangla district received heavy snowfall. The Lilonai area of the district was covered with the first snowfall of the year. Same was the situation in several other parts of Shangla.