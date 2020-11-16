Three road projects approved

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved three road projects to ensure easy access to the newly-identified tourist spots.

An official handout said the projects included 48 kilometres Kalam-Kumrat Road, 52 kilometres Thal Patrak-Tori Oba Road and 14 kilometres Thal-Jazbanda Road. These projects will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 30 million dollars under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) Project with the financial assistance of the World Bank. It may be recalled here that the KP government has already approved another four road projects which are being executed. The projects are widening of 24 kilometres Thandiyani Road in Abbottabad district, construction of 23 kilometres Mankiyal-Badha Sarai Road in Swat, Construction of 45 kilometres Shishikoh-Madaklasht Road in Chitral and construction of 35 kilometres Supat Valley Road in Kohistan. These will be completed with a total cost of Rs 70 million dollars.