PML-N to show power in Mansehra on 18th

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central senior vice-president Sardar Mohammad Yusuf has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would go ahead with its scheduled public meetings.

“The people are taking part in PDM’s public gatherings as a referendum against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which gifted them with the highest ever inflation and unemployment in the history of the country,” he told reporters at his residence here on Sunday. The PML-N leader said the November 22 public meeting in Peshawar would also be held in accordance with its schedule and people from Hazara would show up there in a record number.

He said the PDM would continue to hold its gatherings as per schedule and nobody could stop them at any cost. Sardar Yousaf said the PML-N would hold a historic public gathering in Mansehra on November 18.

“The people of Hazara would give a warm welcome to Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the party,” he said. Meanwhile, the PML-N held a consultative meeting with Member National Assembly Mohammad Sajjad Awan and finalised the strategy for attracting a mega crowd on the arrival of their central leadership, including Maryam Nawaz. The meeting was attended, among others, by the PML-N district president Zafar Mahmood, Sardar Shahjehan Yusuf, former district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam and Naeem Sakhi. The participants decided to mobilize the party workers across the district for the gathering.

“The people are fed up with the record inflation in the history of the country. They will attend this gathering as a referendum against the PTI government, which has gifted them with nothing but the price hike and unemployment,” said Sajjad Awan.