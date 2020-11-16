close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2020

Three killed in Bara incidents

National

BARA: Three persons including a child were killed in separate incidents in Bara subdivision on Sunday, local and official sources said. Saleem Khan was cleaning a pistol when it went off accidentally, killing his son Saqib on the spot. In another incident, Akbar Jan opened fire on his cousin Abdul Baqi over a dispute and killed him on the spot in Akakhel area. Also, unidentified gunmen opened fire on one Bahadur Khan in Bara bazaar, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. Bahadur Khan was president of Zakhakhel Welfare Committee in Khyber district.

