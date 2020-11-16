Rs30.68m distributed among deserving people in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan on Sunday said that they believed in helping deserving people and claimed that Rs30.68 million have been distributed among thousands of poor families in Khyber district during the last several months.

The minister was speaking at a cash distribution ceremony held at Jirga Hall. He said they have granted Rs1 million to the District Headquarter Hospital in Landikotal and also granted a handsome amount to Jamrud and Bara tehsil hospitals. Anwar Zeb praised Ihsanullah Junaidi as a committee chairman of Zakat committee and said he has performed well to help the deserving people. He said there were so many flaws in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat system, which would be improved gradually. “Efforts are underway to upgrade the Zakat provision system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said. Ihsanullah Junaidi said they have distributed Rs30.68 million among 2,614 deserving persons in Khyber district. He said they have provided free medicines to 500 poor patients in Landikotal in recent months. Malik Razaq, Haji Ameer Khan and Jamal Afridi also spoke on the occasion.