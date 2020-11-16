PML-N condemns Ghaffar Dogar’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sunday severely reacted to the arrest of its former MNA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar saying such actions could not dampen the spirit and morale of its workers.

Reacting to the arrest, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tweeted that the Multan rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be held on its scheduled day and time.

“This puppet and selected government cannot dampen the spirit and morale of our workers,” she said referring to the arrest of Mr. Dogar, media reports say.

She said Ghaffar Dogar’s only crime was to promote the narrative of former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“Even a 126-day sit-in fails when there is an elected prime minister like Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

She also shared pictures of Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar with her and Nawaz Sharif along with her tweet.

It is pertinent to mention that Mr. Dogar was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Department earlier on Sunday on the complaint of committing fraud by a citizen.

Taking action, deputy commissioner Multan sent a reference against Dogar to the Anti-Corruption Department for lodging a case.

Maryam claimed that the incumbent government was so much afraid of PML-N that it arrested its leaders in Gilgit-Baltistan before every rally.

“The selected prime minister became nervous over the public gatherings of opposition leaders for Gilgit-Baltistan elections,” she added.

Shortly after Dogar's arrest, PML-N Punjab Secretary General Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the move.

In a Twitter update, the PML-N's official account stated that the Anti-Corruption Department arrested Dogar from his house early Sunday morning, adding that the authorities violated the privacy of his family.