Salahuddin Ahmed elected as SHCBA president

KARACHI: Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed has been elected as the President of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) for 2020-2021 in elections held here on Saturday. According to the official results announced on the Sunday evening, Salahuddin defeated Syed Ahmed Ali Shah by securing 1,605 votes while Shah got 516 votes.

Mohammad Arshad Qaiser Warsi was elected as the vice president of the bar association by getting the highest 994 votes and defeated two contesting candidates -- Syed Shoaun Nabi and Ms Sarwat Israr.

Mohammad Omer Soomro was declared as the returning candidate for the office of honourary secretary with the highest 1,262 votes. Soomro defeated GN Qureshi and Syed Mohammad Ishrat Ghazali.

Zakir Hussain Bhugio was declared successful for the post of treasurer with 632 votes against Hakim Ali Khan, Mohammad Aslam Chaudhry and Mohammad Idress Alvi. Mohammad Arif Sheikh won the joint secretary post with the highest 990 votes by defeating his rivals Dur Mohammad Shah and Rakshanda Waheed.

Nine members managing committee are Waqar Ahmed Abbasi, Tajammul Hussain Lodhi, Saud Ahmed Khan, Abdul Sadiq, Javed Iqbal, Fouzia Mushtaq, Shah Imroz Khan, Mohammad Imran Meo and Chaudhry Tariq.