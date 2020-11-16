Buzdar takes notice of MPA’s misbehaviour with AC Pakpattan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of misbehaviour of MPA Main Naveed Ali and others with Pakpattan Assistant Commissioner Khawar Bashir and sought a report from Sahiwal RPO. Usman Buzdar directed for initiating an action against those who misbehaved with the assistant commissioner and said that the law was equal for all.

No matter how influential the lawbreaker is, no one can escape from law, he said and added that no one will be allowed to violate Marriage Act, adding one dish and time-bar in wedding ceremonies will strictly be enforced throughout the province.