Dolphin, PRU officials check over 148,000 people in a week

LAHORE: DIG Operations Wing Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that effective patrolling by Dolphin Squad on busy roads and in congested areas has surely foiled many crime attempts in the metropolis. According to the DIG Operations, Dolphin and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to the all 359 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. While promoting community policing, the officials of both wings helped 114 people on different roads of the City.

They checked 3,256 vehicles, more than 148,000 motorbikes and 148,571 people. Seventy-one motorbikes and four vehicles were impounded and 205 persons arrested due to incomplete documents.