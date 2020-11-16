Shibli Faraz congratulates GB people on peaceful polling

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday congratulated people of Gilgit-Baltistan as the polling process was completed peacefully and amicably.

He tweeted, “Congratulations to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. The polling process was completed peacefully and amicably. The media showed the full participation and transparency of the people, including the elderly and women, in the election process through the eyes of their cameras.” The minister contended that the media and the zealous people of Gilgit-Baltistan slammed the expected rigged statements of the opposition.