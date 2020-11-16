307 buildings sealed in Lahore, five razed on violations

LAHORE: As many as 307 buildings were sealed and another five were demolished during a grand operation against illegal land use, conversion and violation of building regulations on Sunday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Lahore Development Authority director general. Officials said the operation was jointly carried out by LDA and Anti-Corruption Establishment with the assistance of police.

Action was taken against illegal commercial use of residential plots and violation of building regulations on Samsani Road in Johar Town, Katcha Jail Road and Ferozepur Road. More than 300 shops, workshops and other commercial businesses were sealed on Samsani Road.

Five under-construction commercial structures which were being built without getting approval of the building plan by LDA were demolished. In the second part of the operation, action was taken on Katcha Jail Road and Ferozepur Road where three plazas and four shops were sealed. A milk and sweets shop on Katcha Jail Road and a shop on Ferozepur Road were sealed due to illegal commercial use. A plaza on Ferozepur Road was sealed for violating the building plan and relevant building regulations.