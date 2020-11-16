Important NAB meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has convened a high-level meeting on Monday (today) to review progress in the ongoing cases and status of implementation of decisions taken in the last meetings.

Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations Zahir Shah and DGs of all regional bureaus will attend the meeting via video link.

The meeting will also review a strategy already chalked out to strengthen the NAB operations and prosecution divisions to vigorously pursue corruption cases on the basis of solid evidence as per law.

The meeting will also discuss a mechanism to further improve the processes of complaint verification, inquiries and investigations fairly, independent and professional as per law. The Prosecution Division is being strengthened on the directives of chairman NAB by inducting new experienced legal consultants and special prosecutors, deputy prosecutor generals, additional prosecutor generals and research associates. The overall conviction ratio in the respective accountability courts has reached to about 68.8 percent.